Cheryl Rawlings with Paul P. Hinchey.jpg

Cheryl Rawlings with Paul P. Hinchey.

September 30, 2022 - Cheryl Rawlings, Manager of Imaging Services at Candler Hospital, is the recipient of the 2022 James R. Lientz Humanitarian Award, given annually to a co-worker who exemplifies the St. Joseph’s/Candler’s mission (“Rooted in God's love, we treat illness and promote wellness for all people”) and values of Compassion, Quality, Integrity, Courtesy, Accountability and Teamwork.

Rawlings was chosen among 93 nominees for the award. Co-workers are nominated by their peers for the example they set through their work at SJ/C, as well as for their humanitarian efforts that reflect the life of former Candler Board Chairman James R. Lientz.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.