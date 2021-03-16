March 16, 2021 - ExperCARE announced that Christina Anthony has been promoted as Occupational Medicine Coordinator and Clinic Lead for ExperCARE’s newest location in downtown historic Savannah.
Anthony, who has worked with ExperCARE since 2016, is a radiologic technologist with specialized experience in Occupational Medicine. Christina is certified by The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) and is a certified DOT drug screen trainer and LifeLoc Breath Alcohol trainer. Anthony works closely with Dr. J. David Carson, Director of Occupational Medicine, to lead the ExperCARE team in providing personalized attention and top-notch care to meet the variety occupational health needs of local businesses.
“Christina is an incredible leader. Her passion, heart, and enthusiasm show in everything she does, making her an excellent fit as our Downtown Clinic Lead.” says Catherine Grant, Founder and CEO of ExperCARE. Christina will continue to serve as a trusted liaison between ExperCARE and the many organizations it serves as the Occupational Medicine Coordinator. “The downtown community & businesses will surely feel Christina’s personalized touch in the care and service they receive”, reiterates Grant.
ExperCARE opened its first urgent care clinic in Richmond Hill nearly 12 years ago, followed by their Mall Boulevard clinic in Savannah and most recently their Downtown clinic located on 818 Abercorn St. Visit expercarehealth.com for more information.
