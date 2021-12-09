December 9, 2021 - Danielle Nugara has joined Coastal Care Partners, Savannah’s comprehensive, registered nurse-managed aging services company, as a Nurse Care Manager.
“As our company continues to grow and serve our community, it is extremely important that we have the right people on our team, said Amy Pierce, co-owner of Coastal Care Partners. "Danielle’s experience, caring demeanor and dedication is already benefiting our patients.”
Prior to joining Coastal Care Partners, Nugara was at the Center for Infusion Therapy at Candler Hospital. Her other experience includes her work as a Critical Care Nurse and as an Endoscopy Nurse.
As a Nurse Care Manager, Nugara will care for her elderly patients in their homes. In addition, Nugara will manage the overall care of her patients and advocate for the highest quality of care. Her responsibilities include communicating with primary care physicians and specialists, organizing medicines and appointments, and administering intravenous infusions.
Originally from Winter Park, Florida, Nugara completed the L.P.N. (Licensed Practical Nurse) program and earned her Associate of Science degree in Nursing at Orlando Tech. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Broward Community College.
For more information about Coastal Care Partners, visit coastalcarepartners.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.