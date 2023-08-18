August 18, 2023 - Dental Claim Support (DCS), a renowned name in the dental revenue cycle management industry, has announced the appointment of Danya Montoya as its new Director of Operations. With an extensive background in managing and consulting emerging Dental Support Organizations (DSOs), Danya Montoya brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to her new role.
“With decades of proven success in the dental and consulting industry, Danya was the go-to person to translate our strategic vision into actionable tactics,” says Hendrik Lai, Chief Operating Officer at DCS.
Danya has a proven ability to craft and execute effective business strategies, paving the way for her transition into her new role as Director of Operations at DCS. She has worked as a dental practice and DSO consultant, empowering individuals to achieve transformative outcomes in their businesses, fostering lasting growth and success. Her experience also includes embezzlement investigation and Key Performance Indicator (KPI) software mastery.
Her adeptness at optimizing performance metrics has made her a respected authority in the industry, and a perfect match for DCS’ operations department.
“I am truly thrilled to be joining the DCS team as the Director of Operations. With over three decades in the dental industry, I'm eager to leverage my experience to contribute to DCS' growth as a leading RCM company. Together, we'll elevate our commitment to excellence and drive innovation in the field,” stated Danya Montoya.
DCS started as a dental billing company helping dental practices get their insurance claims paid. Since January 2023, DCS has expanded to a full-service dental revenue cycle management company, serving both private practices and emerging dental groups. In the past year alone, DCS has hired many industry experts, including Danya, who will continue leading the company into a new era of full-service RCM.
