August 18, 2023 - Dental Claim Support (DCS), a renowned name in the dental revenue cycle management industry, has announced the appointment of Danya Montoya as its new Director of Operations. With an extensive background in managing and consulting emerging Dental Support Organizations (DSOs), Danya Montoya brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to her new role. 

“With decades of proven success in the dental and consulting industry, Danya was the go-to person to translate our strategic vision into actionable tactics,” says Hendrik Lai, Chief Operating Officer at DCS. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.