January 5, 2022 - Coastal Care Partners, Savannah’s comprehensive, registered nurse-managed aging services company, has named David Costrini as its Vice President of Customer Engagement. 

“We’re excited to have David join our team as Vice President of Customer Engagement,” Amy Pierce, co-owner of Coastal Care Partners said. “As our company continues to grow, we are on a dedicated mission to re-create the Healthcare experience, driven by high energy, exemplary service, and innovative care solutions. David, with his years of local healthcare experience, and extensive network of healthcare providers and administrators, will help us to drive forward with our mission.” 

