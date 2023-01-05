January 5, 2022 - Coastal Care Partners, Savannah’s comprehensive, registered nurse-managed aging services company, has named David Costrini as its Vice President of Customer Engagement.
“We’re excited to have David join our team as Vice President of Customer Engagement,” Amy Pierce, co-owner of Coastal Care Partners said. “As our company continues to grow, we are on a dedicated mission to re-create the Healthcare experience, driven by high energy, exemplary service, and innovative care solutions. David, with his years of local healthcare experience, and extensive network of healthcare providers and administrators, will help us to drive forward with our mission.”
Costrini’s healthcare experience includes serving as an office manager for Georgia Gastroenterology Group and 10 years as a sales and marketing director for a Medicare-certified home health and hospice agency. In his new role, he will help guide the customer-focused path of growth at Coastal Care Partners.
A native of Savannah, Costrini graduated with a B.A. degree in English Literature from Georgia State University. In his spare time, he volunteers as a board member for Shelter from the Rain, a non-profit that provides assistance to single mothers. Costrini has also competed in road races and triathlons locally and across the country to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. For more information about Coastal Care Partners, please visit coastalcarepartners.com.
