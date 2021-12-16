December 16, 2021 - ForSight Unique Eye Care & Eye Wear is celebrating the end of 2021 with a fundraiser benefiting the Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision. Dr. Erika Morrow and the ForSight team invite the public to join them for the festivities on Thursday, Dec. 30 from 4–7 p.m. at their office at 350 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
The free event will feature live music by Dr. K, an open bar with beer and wine, small bites, Savannah Square Pops and many raffle prizes including designer eyewear. Raffle tickets cost $20 each and can be purchased at the event or by making a donation online at savannahcblv.org/donate. ForSight kindly requests that guests who make their donation online please send a screenshot of the donation confirmation via email to info@forsighteye.net or text to 912-483-6600. Raffle winners do not have to be present to claim their prizes. All proceeds will be donated to the Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision.
“For the third year in a row, ForSight is honored to host this fun yet meaningful event in support of the Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision,” explained Dr. Erika Morrow. “SCBLV provides programs and services that help over 475 people each year who are vision impaired or blind.”
“Our organization is grateful to Dr. Morrow and her team for their continued support and generosity,” said Lois Modell, Executive Director of the Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision.
