December 17, 2021 - The Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion at St. Joseph’s/Candler opened a new cancer treatment center in Pembroke Wednesday, bringing the latest oncology infusion treatments closer to home.
“We are particularly excited about expanding cancer care in Pembroke,” said Paul P. Hinchey, President & CEO of St. Joseph’s/Candler, during an open event for the practice Wednesday. “We wanted to bring cancer treatment closer to home, because getting chemotherapy for hours at a time and then having to drive a long distance home is exhausting.”
The Pembroke program will benefit from the expertise of the National Cancer Institute’s Community Oncology Research Program (NCORP), which the Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion has been a part of for more than six years.
Summit Cancer Care is partnering with the Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion to provide medical oncologists to staff the location, all of whom participate in the NCORP program and Clinical Effectiveness Teams in Savannah.
St. Joseph’s/Candler has been rapidly expanding cancer treatment programs across the region for the benefit and convenience of their patients. Centers have been opened in Jesup, Waycross, Statesboro, Hinesville and expanded in Bluffton, S.C. The new Pembroke facility is located next to the St. Joseph’s/Candler Primary Care practice, which has been serving the community since 1994.
The facility is located at 159 West Railroad Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.
This facility will serve as a medical oncology practice with space for consultations, exams, procedures and chemotherapy infusion.
It contains:
- Space for 10 infusion chairs
- Three exam and procedure rooms for medical oncologists
- State-of-the- art pharmaceutical mixing lab for chemotherapies and other necessary infusions.
Therapies offered:
- Chemotherapy
- Immunotherapy
- IV Hydration/Electrolytes
- IV Iron Infusions
- Port Flushes
- Injections
- Therapeutic Phlebotomy
This new infusion center is 5,300-square–feet.
“This building represents economic development for the community. It cost roughly 2.5 million to build, the payroll is north of $600,000, and that type of income stays in the community,” Hinchey said.
The program will work collaboratively with the Summit Cancer Care specialists at the LCRP. The centerpiece of the LCRP model are the Clinical Effectiveness Teams who meet regularly to assure best practices in treatment regimens offered. Physicians present cases for multi-disciplinary discussions with physicians in Savannah for individualized treatment plans.
Clinical Effectiveness Teams are comprised of physicians with related specialties and support personnel who meet regularly to review individual cases. St. Joseph's/Candler has Clinical Effectiveness Teams for the following areas:
- Breast Cancer
- Gastrointestinal (GI) Cancer
- Genitourinary (GU) Cancer
- Gynecologic Oncology
- Head and Neck Cancer
- Neuro-Oncology
- Skin/Melanoma
- Thoracic (Lung) Cancer
