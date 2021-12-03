December 3, 2021 - The ribbon was officially cut at the newly expanded Infusion Center of the Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion at Wayne Memorial Hospital on Monday. Doing the honors of the cutting was Dr. Ajaz Bulbul, Oncologist, accompanied by St. Joseph’s/Candler President & CEO Paul P. Hinchey and Wayne Memorial Hospital CEO Joe Ierardi.
The center, originally equipped with eight infusion chairs, now offers 16 in its new location and has room for a private bed. The chairs are in semi-private bays and are equipped with comforts like televisions. The entire location was built for maximum comfort and calmness. The new building by Overholt Construction is located on the campus of Wayne Memorial in Jesup.
Ierardi stated, ““Offering world class health care to people of our community is essential to our mission. Opening the first infusion center in Jesup in 2019, we realized we may outgrow the space. This new building allows us to give superior care in a more comfortable environment for the patient. Our nurses are also top shelf. In fact, all staff members at the center have a passion for cancer care.”
Hinchey added, “Bringing the latest cancer treatments to where people live and work is incredibly important. Travelling two hours to undergo chemotherapy is difficult not only for the patient, but their families. Wayne Memorial is an excellent partner who recognizes the community’s need for these services.”
Administrator Marcus Nesbitt commented, “After months of construction and hard work, we are all eager to redefine and enhance the overall experience for our patients. I am proud of the consistently positive responses we have received so far. And, I am happy to have such a skilled and dedicated team who comes together to provide exceptional care to our patients.”
The center has been seeing patients already and can be reached at (912) 810-2273 (CARE).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.