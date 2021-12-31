December 31, 2021 - HCA Healthcare has acquired Georgia Eye Institute Surgery Center, located at 4720 Waters Avenue in Savannah, in collaboration with eight physician partners.
HCA Healthcare completed the acquisition Oct. 1, adding to its expanding network of 145 surgery centers nationwide, including seven in Georgia.
It offers highly specialized ophthalmology and ocular plastic surgery outpatient care for patients of all ages in a spacious, modern new facility. The center provides high-quality laser assisted and traditional cataract surgery, glaucoma surgery, retina surgery, corneal transplants and ocular plastic surgery services.
Georgia Eye Institute Surgery Center features:
- 9,931 square feet of space thoughtfully designed for patients and visitors
- Two operating rooms
- 10 pre-op bays
- State-of-the-art technology to ensure optimal eye surgery outcomes
“The team at Georgia Eye Institute Surgery Center provides the highest quality care for patients in the Savannah community, allowing them a life with excellent vision,” said William Degenhart, MD, ophthalmologist at Georgia Eye Institute Surgery Center. “We are committed to providing our patients with leading edge technology, advanced surgical techniques and the personalized medical care they expect and deserve.”
Hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Visit HCAhealthcare.com for more information.
