December 7, 2021 - Each year American Legion Post 135 honors an outstanding Emergency Medical Technician from Chatham Emergency Medical Services. The honorees are publicly recognized and presented with a plaque by American Legion Post 135. This year’s presentations were held Thursday, Dec. 2 at the American Legion Post 135.
Chatham Emergency Services, EMT Greg Burroughs had been selected as the 2020 EMT of the Year but the 2020 award presentation was tabled due to the pandemic.
Chatham Emergency Services, EMT Cory Rockett has been selected as the 2021 EMT of the Year.
EMT Burroughs became certified as an EMT in 2013. In 2014, he became certified as a Nationally- Registered, Advanced-EMT. He has been employed at Chatham Emergency Services since 2015 and is now a Preceptor for EMT students since 2019.
As a Savannah native, Greg was born in 1971 at Memorial Hospital and is proud to call Savannah home. Greg is happily married to his beautiful wife Anita since 2016, who with love and support always keeps him well grounded in spite of the stresses and challenges that come with a career in the demanding field of EMS.
Corey Rockett is also a Savannah native, born and raised here. He grew up on Wilmington Island and graduated from Calvary Day School in 2009. He eventually went on to pursue his interests in both the medical field and music industry. He is a DJ in the Savannah area and has produced music for the past twelve years. He also enjoys outdoor activities such as camping, fishing, and kayaking in his free time. Most importantly to Corey, he became an EMT for Chatham Emergency Services, graduating their program in 2019.
Corey has grown into a confident and skilled EMT - and has successfully resuscitated several people with full recoveries. He truly enjoys going to work every day because he enjoys helping others and making a difference, even in small ways. He often talks about how much he loves to work with people with disabilities, Autism, and dementia in the field, and is able to connect with them in a special way during intense situations. He always maintains a positive attitude despite the many challenges healthcare can bring, even during the pandemic and hurricanes. He truly loves being a part of the Chatham EMS family.
“Our personnel enjoy helping people in our community and working in an ever-changing environment,” said Chatham CEO Chuck Kearns. “This is an exciting and rewarding event for our EMS Professionals. We are very pleased that these two are being recognized for their good work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.