ForSight Year-end Event Art_December 2022.png

December 7, 2022 - ForSight Unique Eye Care and Eye Wear is ringing in the new year with a fundraiser to benefit the Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision. Dr. Erika Morrow and the ForSight team invite the public to join them for the festivities on Thursday, Dec. 29 from 4–7 p.m. at their office at 350 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 

“We are thrilled to host this fundraiser for the fourth year,” said Dr. Morrow. “For almost 60 years, the Savannah Center For Blind and Low Vision has provided much needed visual rehabilitation services in our area, and we are so glad we can help continue their efforts.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.