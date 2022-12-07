December 7, 2022 - ForSight Unique Eye Care and Eye Wear is ringing in the new year with a fundraiser to benefit the Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision. Dr. Erika Morrow and the ForSight team invite the public to join them for the festivities on Thursday, Dec. 29 from 4–7 p.m. at their office at 350 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
“We are thrilled to host this fundraiser for the fourth year,” said Dr. Morrow. “For almost 60 years, the Savannah Center For Blind and Low Vision has provided much needed visual rehabilitation services in our area, and we are so glad we can help continue their efforts.”
The free event will feature live music by Dr. K, entertainment by magician Magic Curator, beer and wine, small bites, Savannah Square Pops and many raffle prizes including designer eyewear and local goods. Raffle tickets cost $20 each and can be purchased at the event or by making a donation online at savannahcblv.org/donate. ForSight kindly requests that guests who make their donation online to please send a screenshot of the donation confirmation via email to info@forsighteye.net or text to 912-483-6600. Raffle winners do not have to be present to claim their prizes. All proceeds will be donated to the Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision.
“We are so thankful for ForSight continuing to raise money and awareness for the Center,” said Lois Modell, director, SCBLV. “Thanks to the continued support of Dr. Morrow and her team, we can continue to serve members of the community who are blind or visually impaired year after year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.