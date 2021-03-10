March 10, 2021 - Continuing its commitment to be the region’s first choice for on-demand healthcare, ExperCARE announced that Donna McAllister, PA-C has been promoted as Site Leader for their 318 Mall Boulevard location, next to Dick’s Sporting Goods in Savannah
McAllister, who has worked with ExperCARE since 2014, has been a PA since 2001 when she earned her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from the University of Florida. McAllister has extensive experience in Internal Medicine, Family Practice, and Urgent Care. Donna has been the recipient of ExperCARE’s coveted HEART award and Loyalty award for exemplifying the company’s core values of Integrity, Compassion, Teamwork, Enthusiasm and Leadership.
“Donna is a dedicated, compassionate provider who is loved by not just her patients but her team members as well. Her initiative, ongoing growth and servant leadership ensure she will be an extraordinary fit as our site lead for our Mall Boulevard team,” said Catherine Grant, ExperCARE Founder & CEO.
