April 4, 2023 - Dr. Amanda Bryan, DO, has joined Coastal Care Partners. According to Amy Pierce, co-founder of Coastal Care Partners, Dr. Bryan will head Coastal Care Partners’ concierge adult primary care practice at 4B Skidaway Village Walk.
Pierce noted that, “Dr. Bryan is a respected Internal Medicine Specialist, and we are thrilled that she will head our concierge adult primary care practice. She shares our dedication and commitment to providing our clients with the best possible medical care.”
Dr. Bryan is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center. She graduated cum laude from Furman University where she earned her B.S. degree in Chemistry. After graduation, she did clinical research in Alzheimer’s Disease as well as regulatory work at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).
Following her research and work at MUSC, Dr. Bryan attended the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Spartanburg, SC, where she also served in the National Osteopathic Honor Society. During her residency at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC, Dr. Bryan served as Chief Resident.
“I have always loved Savannah, and as soon as I got the chance, I moved here two and a half years ago,” Dr. Bryan said. “I worked as a hospitalist at Memorial Health before realizing that I was missing the piece of medicine where you develop long-term, deep relationships with your patients.” She added that, “I feel honored that these patients are letting me into their lives, and I look forward to serving them well.”
