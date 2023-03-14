March 14, 2023 - Georgetown Family Dental has announced that Dr. Bozena J. Kierski, DDS MAGD recently joined their practice and is accepting new patients.

Dr. Kierski is a Poland native who brings 25 years of experience and expertise in restorative and cosmetic dentistry as well as forensic dentistry. After completing her Doctorate of Dental Medicine at Jagielloninan University in Cracow, Poland, Dr. Kierski relocated to New York to complete her Doctorate of Dental Surgery (DDS) from NYU College of Dentistry, and her Residency in Dental Medicine from Catholic Medical Center of Brooklyn and Queens.

