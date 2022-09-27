Dr. Leonard Henry.jpg

September 27, 2022 - The Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion (LCRP) has added Leonard Henry, MD, MBA, FACS, surgical oncologist and medical director for the LCRP. Having treated a variety of cancer patients all over the world during his nearly two decades in the United States Naval Medical Corps, Dr. Henry will also treat patients in Savannah and the Lowcountry according to this region’s needs.

“We believe that Dr. Henry is a remarkable fit for the Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion. Both cancer patients and survivors will benefit,” said Paul P. Hinchey, President & CEO of St. Joseph’s/Candler. “Not only does Dr. Henry have the expertise to grow and expand the excellence in cancer care that we already deliver, but he has the leadership experience to partner with our physicians to bring new clinical trials and treatments in all of the communities served in Southeast Georgia and South Carolina.”

