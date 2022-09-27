September 27, 2022 - The Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion (LCRP) has added Leonard Henry, MD, MBA, FACS, surgical oncologist and medical director for the LCRP. Having treated a variety of cancer patients all over the world during his nearly two decades in the United States Naval Medical Corps, Dr. Henry will also treat patients in Savannah and the Lowcountry according to this region’s needs.
“We believe that Dr. Henry is a remarkable fit for the Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion. Both cancer patients and survivors will benefit,” said Paul P. Hinchey, President & CEO of St. Joseph’s/Candler. “Not only does Dr. Henry have the expertise to grow and expand the excellence in cancer care that we already deliver, but he has the leadership experience to partner with our physicians to bring new clinical trials and treatments in all of the communities served in Southeast Georgia and South Carolina.”
Dr. Henry has seen how the LCRP has grown in the last decade and hopes to expand access from that success.
“My background has allowed me to be versatile clinically and to focus on the needs of the program in which I was involved,” Dr. Henry said.
“A doctor and a patient have a kind of sacred relationship,” Dr. Henry said. “It’s my belief that a cancer program should ideally have that kind of relationship with the entire community. We want build on the great work that has already been accomplished toward that end, and continue to reduce the burden of cancer in all ways—through prevention, screening, treatment, survivorship and research.”
Dr. Henry, who is married with three children, comes to Savannah from The Goshen Center for Cancer Care in Goshen, IN, where he served as medical director. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame and then went on to get his medical degree from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI. Dr. Henry did an internship and residency in general surgery at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, MD., followed by a fellowship in surgical oncology at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, PA. He also earned a Master's in Business Administration from Indiana University Kelley School of Business.
He is board certified by the National Board of Medical Examiners and the American Board of Surgery. He is licensed in Georgia and Indiana. Dr. Henry is a member of the Society of Surgical Oncology, American College of Surgeons, United States Military Cancer Institute, American Association of Peritoneal Surface Malignancies, American Society of Clinical Oncology and American College of Healthcare Executives.
Dr. Henry's office is located on the main LCRP Campus at 225 Candler Drive in Savannah.
