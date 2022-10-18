October 18, 2022 - Dr. Miriam U. Rittmeyer, a Rotarian from the Skidaway Island Club in Savannah, GA, and CEO and co-founder of Phalarope, will speak at "World Polio Day 2022 and Beyond" at the World Health Organization (WHO) Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland on Oct. 21 and 22. This event is a joint venture with Rotary International and WHO.
Dr. Rittmeyer will speak about the Manchichi program, a replication of a successful intervention developed by Phalarope in 20 communities of rural Guatemala. The program is an intense 12-month training where traditional midwives are taught to identify risk factors and conditions during pregnancy, labor, delivery, and postpartum thus, certain conditions can be prevented or managed promptly. Both programs are funded by Rotary Foundation and Rotary Clubs in Georgia, Guatemala, and Panama.
