November 3, 2021 - Elizabeth Childress has joined Coastal Care Partners, Savannah’s only comprehensive, registered nurse-managed aging services company, as Adult-Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner.
Amy Pierce, co-owner of Coastal Care Partners, said “Elizabeth has extensive experience, including Cardiac/Critical Care, neurological disorders, cancer treatments, and more that will greatly benefit our patients. We are thrilled that she has joined our team as we continue to provide trusted, quality health care.”
As an Adult-Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner, Childress’s responsibilities include helping with all aspects of patient care, from diagnosis to treatments and consultations. She works with a variety of medical issues and can perform independently or as part of a treatment team. Childress serves as the patient’s primary healthcare provider, prescribes certain medications, and orders and interprets diagnostic and therapeutic tests relative to their age-specific needs. In addition, Childress monitors the effectiveness of interventions and collaborates with multidisciplinary team members and routinely facilitates patient, family, and staff decision-making by providing educational tools.
Prior to joining Coastal Care Partners, Childress was a Neurosurgical Nurse Practitioner for Neurological Institute of Savannah for six years and worked with brain/spine tumors, degenerative disc disease, and neurological movement disorders. Her other medical experience includes being a Cardiac/Critical Care Nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital for five years, where she received multiple Daisy awards. As a Cardiac/Critical Care Nurse, Childress worked with open heart surgical patients, pacemakers, cardiac stents, critically ill patients, and end of life care. She began her career as a pharmacy tech at Candler Hospital, distributing and refilling medication for hospital patients, including intravenous treatments and chemotherapy over at the Cancer Lewis Center for patients suffering from all varieties of cancers.
Childress graduated with honors from Armstrong State University’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program. She later earned her Master of Science degree in Adult-Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner with honors from Armstrong. Childress is certified by the American Nurses Credentialling Center in Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support and Basic Life Support.
A Savannah native, she is a member of the APRN Council of Coastal Georgia. In 2019, Childress raised $10,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association of Coastal Georgia as a Dancing with the Stars competitor.
For more information about Coastal Care Partners, visit coastalcarepartners.com.
