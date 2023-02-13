IMG_4690.jpg

Community Health Advocacy leadership workshop, presented by Healthy Savannah and the YMCA of Coastal Ga. on Feb. 4 at the Vaden Automotive Conference Room in Savannah.

February 13, 2023 - Savannah native and author Wanda Lloyd was joined by Healthy Savannah chairperson and local storyteller Lillian Grant-Baptiste to conduct a leadership workshop for participants of Savannah’s Community Health Advocate (CHA) program on Saturday, Feb. 4. The workshop, entitled, “Listen. Speak. Advocate: Sharing Your Story for Health Equity,” emphasized the importance of sharing one’s health story, and of listening to the stories of others.

“Storytelling is so important, it’s how we come together, how we tell our story,” said Grant-Baptiste. “It gives you an emotional balance when you’re able to tell your story and the story of what we’re doing in the community to promote health equity. It’s important to tell our story but also to listen to the stories of others and gather those stories together.” 

