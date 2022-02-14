February 14, 2022 - Chatham Emergency Services (CES) recently made a donation of two ambulances to the Catholic Diocese of Gboko in Nigeria, Africa. The ambulances will both be used at a new, local Catholic Hospital based in Gboko, a town located in North-central Nigeria.
In regards to the donation, CEO Chuck Kearns stated, “I work for an altruistic, uncompensated volunteer Board of Directors. These donations that help others in need bring great joy to all of us associated with Chatham Emergency Services.”
This is the fourth donation of ambulances from the organization to Catholic medical facilities in Lagos and Gboko, Nigeria. Over the years, CES has given seven ambulances in total to this region. The first few ambulance donations have been coordinated by St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System. This most recent donation came through Kearns’ affiliation with Legatus International, an international organization comprised of Catholic laymen and laywomen from the business community and professional enterprises.
