February 14, 2023 - The Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities (GCDD) is hosting a free virtual event Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to address managed care in Georgia.
Georgians with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), their family members, and the community at large are invited to join the call to learn from one of the country’s foremost experts on people with IDD and managed care. Dr. Lisa Mills, a national expert, has worked in over 20 different states on disability policy and practice. Some of her most recent work includes shaping Tennessee’s Employment and Community First CHOICES program.
“At GCDD, we believe it is critical that people with developmental disabilities and their families are involved in our state’s conversations around Medicaid. A topic that we’ve been hearing more about in recent months is the idea to move additional Medicaid populations into managed care,” GCDD Executive Director D’Arcy Robb said.
“It is important to know that no specific plans impacting Medicaid for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities have been announced. However, we at GCDD believe it is best to be pro-active in learning about managed care, and how we can and should be part of the conversation should efforts move forward to change the Medicaid service model for people with developmental disabilities” Robb added.
During the event, which will feature a presentation by Dr. Mills, there will be opportunities for attendees to ask questions and get answers. To register or for more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.