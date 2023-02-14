February 14, 2023 - The Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities (GCDD) is hosting a free virtual event Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to address managed care in Georgia.

Georgians with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), their family members, and the community at large are invited to join the call to learn from one of the country’s foremost experts on people with IDD and managed care. Dr. Lisa Mills, a national expert, has worked in over 20 different states on disability policy and practice. Some of her most recent work includes shaping Tennessee’s Employment and Community First CHOICES program. 

