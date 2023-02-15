February 15, 2023 - Coastal Care Partners recently held its first CPR and Defibrillator Class. Plans are underway for additional, free, CPR and Defibrillator Classes.
According to Amy Pierce, co-owner of Coastal Care Partners, “We are always looking for additional ways to help serve our community and offering a free CPR and Defibrillator Class during Heart Month made perfect sense. Considering recent sports headlines as to just how important CPR is in the event of a cardiac episode, we feel it’s vital to educate the public on this life-saving skill. The first class was taught by an American Heart Association-certified instructor, Dale Simmons, and it was a tremendous success. We look forward to announcing more classes in the near future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.