February 15, 2023 - First City Pride Center has announced a partnership with a student group from Mercer University to provide free HIV testing and Wellness Checks that include glucose and blood pressure testing.
On alternating Wednesdays, the Center hosts a drop in clinic from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and plans to expand to weekly services. In addition to providing free access to testing, First City Pride Center aims to create an affirming experience for everyone in the LGBTQIA+ community seeking HIV and general wellness services and resources. Student clinicians complete a training with First City Pride Center to ensure patients feel they are in a safe environment with educated providers, and welcome any feedback for improvements. In addition, First City Pride Center can provide resources for affirming providers as well as options for uninsured for general wellness needs and PrEP access. PrEP is highly effective for preventing HIV when taken as prescribed.
