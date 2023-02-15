February 15, 2023 - More than 150,000 Georgia residents age 65 and over are living with Alzheimer's disease or other dementias. The total is predicted to increase to 190,000 by 2025. And those numbers don't even include those Georgians diagnosed before age 65.

This is why, on March 1, 2023, the Alzheimer's Association, Georgia Chapter will have more than 100 advocates from across the state including advocates from Savannah and the surrounding area, who will meet with legislators at the Georgia State Capitol to encourage support of several critical issues for those living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers for 2023 including:

