February 15, 2023 - More than 150,000 Georgia residents age 65 and over are living with Alzheimer's disease or other dementias. The total is predicted to increase to 190,000 by 2025. And those numbers don't even include those Georgians diagnosed before age 65.
This is why, on March 1, 2023, the Alzheimer's Association, Georgia Chapter will have more than 100 advocates from across the state including advocates from Savannah and the surrounding area, who will meet with legislators at the Georgia State Capitol to encourage support of several critical issues for those living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers for 2023 including:
- More than $1 million increase in state-funded caregiver respite. As of 2021 there are more than 336,000 caregivers in Georgia providing an estimated 647 million hours of unpaid care, which is valued at about $9.3 billion.
- Ensure Medicaid options for residents living in Assisted Living communities. Right now people in the middle stages of Alzheimer’s and other dementias have limited options for care; they often need more care than someone living at home, but don’t necessarily need 24-hour skilled nursing care. Current Georgia Code prohibits Assisted Living providers from receiving Medicaid funds, limiting residents’ access to Medicaid waiver services. This leaves some without access to this less-restrictive residential setting.
“Achieving our legislative and budgetary goals is not possible without our volunteer advocates,” said Nancy Pitra, Director of Public Policy for the Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter. “When Alzheimer’s advocates from all across Georgia, constituents of the various legislators, come to the Capitol on Alzheimer's Awareness Day to share their personal stories and connect those stories to the priorities we bring, it gives life to the issues and makes all of the difference in the world. We could not do this work without our dedicated advocates,” Pitra said.
Alzheimer’s is the only leading cause of death in America without a way to prevent, cure, or even slow its progression. Consequently, in 2022 alone, Alzheimer’s and other dementias are expected to cost the United States $321 billion, increasing to $1 trillion by mid-century. Visit alz.org/Georgia to learn more about Alzheimer's Advocacy in Georgia.
