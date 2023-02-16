February 16, 2023 - The Beaufort County Passive Parks Manager recently announced the availability of an all-terrain wheelchair to the public. Purchased with County funds, the wheelchair cost approximately $4,000 and will be available free of charge for anyone wanting to visit the County's Passive Parks.
Beaufort County purchased this all-terrain wheelchair from the GRIT company, who are a small group of MIT engineers that designed the trail wheelchair as a mix between a manual wheelchair and a trail bike. This trail wheelchair is lever-driven and can be used on earthen nature trails, boardwalks, or other uneven surfaces where traditional wheelchairs are not able to go.
Watch a short video from the GRIT website on the versatility and mobility when people get out on the trails.
Six unique design features include axles that are twice as strong as traditional wheelchairs, suspension built into the frame and wheels, easy ability to change “gears” by simple hand placement on levers, large front wheel for a comfortable ride, easy to repair, and a lightweight steel frame.
The trail wheelchair can be reserved by contacting the Passive Parks Manager at snagid@bcgov.net or 843-255-2152.
The reservation and liability waiver form also requires a credit card number in order to reserve the trail wheelchair.
For information and a list of all Beaufort County Passive Parks, click here.
For more information about the trail wheelchair, visit the GRIT website.
