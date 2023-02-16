February 16, 2023 - The Beaufort County Passive Parks Manager recently announced the availability of an all-terrain wheelchair to the public. Purchased with County funds, the wheelchair cost approximately $4,000 and will be available free of charge for anyone wanting to visit the County's Passive Parks. 

Beaufort County purchased this all-terrain wheelchair from the GRIT company, who are a small group of MIT engineers that designed the trail wheelchair as a mix between a manual wheelchair and a trail bike.  This trail wheelchair is lever-driven and can be used on earthen nature trails, boardwalks, or other uneven surfaces where traditional wheelchairs are not able to go.

