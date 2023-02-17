f45.jpeg

February 17, 2023 - F45 Training, a global fitness franchise that utilizes a group setting for functional 45-minute workouts, will hold its grand opening at 2400 Bull St., Savannah, Ga. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, with exhibition classes starting at 8 a.m. 

Grand opening day will offer group fitness classes where attendees can participate in or observe the circuit workouts at 8:00 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Guests will also be able to meet with F45 Starland team trainers and staff and have access to discounts and deals on gear, supplements and free offerings from other local vendors, including Southern Nutrition, Stretchlab Savannah and more.

A portion of every new membership sign-up in the first month will be donated to United Way of the Coastal Empire, a non-profit dedicated to improving lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities in the greater Savannah area. New F45 clients will have the opportunity to secure lifetime discounts on group classes with a Foundation Membership as well. There will also be a free seven-day pass offered. 

