February 22, 2023 - Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter will host a community-wide fitness event, Fit @50! Sunday, Feb. 26 beginning at 2 p.m. and continuing until 5 p.m., registration will open at 1:30 p.m. The event will take place in Morris Field at Daffin Park.

Trainers and fitness experts from throughout the City of Savannah will provide instruction, wellness tips and mini-workouts to help citizens of all ages and fitness levels improve their health, lifestyle, and well-being.

