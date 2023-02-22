February 22, 2023 - Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter will host a community-wide fitness event, Fit @50! Sunday, Feb. 26 beginning at 2 p.m. and continuing until 5 p.m., registration will open at 1:30 p.m. The event will take place in Morris Field at Daffin Park.
Trainers and fitness experts from throughout the City of Savannah will provide instruction, wellness tips and mini-workouts to help citizens of all ages and fitness levels improve their health, lifestyle, and well-being.
All instructors are certified fitness experts and coaches who have in-depth knowledge of fitness, health, and nutrition. They have years of experience evaluating clients’ physical needs and helping them reach their exercise and wellness goals.
Attendees can rotate through 8-12 sessions of their choice. Each personal training program and session is designed to match the skills and learning levels of each participant. Personal trainers, fitness experts and coaches will guide groups of participants through mini-timed exercise cycles.
They will empower and motivate attendees to adopt personal programs and live a healthy and fit lifestyle. Alderwoman Gibson-Carter says, “It is just as important to feel good, as it is to look good. My goal is to inspire citizens to live a healthy lifestyle. The best defense against illness & disease from COVID to heart attack and stroke, is taking care of yourself and living an active life. As I turn 50, I recognize the challenges of staying “fit”, but more importantly, staying healthy!”
“Additionally, the training industry suffered greatly during COVID. This event will showcase local trainers and give their businesses exposure.” Alderwoman Gibson-Carter continues, “fitness should be a lifestyle, not a fad.”
Participation is FREE and voluntary. All are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and gym shoes, bring bottled water and a towel.
