February 3, 2021 - The Alzheimer’s Association Awareness Week will take place from March 1 to March 5. Instead of hosting a large gathering of advocates across Georgia at the State Capitol, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging advocates to join the Alzheimer’s Association virtually for a weeklong event.
More than 70 people from across Georgia have already signed up for this year’s virtual event to meet with legislators to encourage support of several critical issues for those living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.
Alzheimer’s is the only leading cause of death in America without a way to prevent, cure, or even slow its progression. Consequently, in 2020 alone, Alzheimer’s and other dementias are expected to cost Georgia $1.265 billion. More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Georgia alone, there are more than 150,000 people living with the disease and 540,000 caregivers.
Participants can register at https://bit.ly/3bPS5BW
