February 4, 2021 - A ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Savannah Chamber of Commerce was held Feb. 2 at the new location of Coastal Compounding at 104 Stephenson Ave.
The new location features state of the art labs and a beautifully appointed, modern pharmacy. There are ten employees including three Pharmacists and six technicians.
“We are so excited about our new space and can’t wait for patients to see it. This new store not only gives us more state-of-the-art lab and compounding space, but it also gives us a significant amount of retail space where we have all-natural health and beauty product lines including baby products, personal hygiene items for men and women, and plant-based home cleaners, room sprays and candles. We also carry high quality vitamins and supplements from vendors who go above and beyond supplement guidelines, “ said owner Amanda Moon, Pharm. D., in an earlier statement.
Coastal Compounding is open 9-6pm Monday through Friday. For more information, visit coastalcompounding.com.
