February 5, 2021 - Bryan County Fire and Emergency Services now has a permanent helicopter landing area next to BCFES Station 1 on Highway 144 in South Bryan County. The zone is marked by four red and green lights and a windsock that identifies it as a landing area for helicopters. Thanks to the windsock donation from LifeStar Georgia Air Ambulance and the new setup, the area is compliant with Federal Aviation Administration helicopter landing zone requirements.
For several weeks now, a helicopter has been landing and taking off in the newly marked-off launch site. BCFES also teamed up with LifeStar, which is based in Springfield, Georgia, to hold an in-house landing zone and aircraft familiarization class. LifeStar provided the instructors and flew in their helicopter so class participants could become familiar with the aircraft. It also provided LifeStar with an opportunity try out the new landing area.
“We’re very grateful to be able to add a helicopter landing site for emergency medical flights right next to the new Station 1, BCFES Chief Freddy Howell said. “This will allow emergency medical flights to decrease transport time when taking critical trauma patients to hospitals. It’s definitely an effective option to have.”
For more information about Bryan County Emergency Services, visit their website.
