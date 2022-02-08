February 8, 2022 - Tickets are now on sale for Catie’s Gathering in Savannah, an inspiring evening to benefit CURE Childhood Cancer, planned for Friday, March 11 at Kehoe Iron Works at Trustees’ Garden. Coastal Electric of Georgia returns as the title sponsor of the event for the third year.
Catie’s Gatherings are known for their creative, and sometimes elaborate, table settings where table hostesses set a theme for their guests to enjoy complete with decorations. The evening begins at 6 p.m. and includes dinner provided by Savannah Event Catering, live music, an inspiring program and a live and silent auction. During the program, CURE’s own Communications Director, Mark Myers, will share his daughter Kylie’s inspiring story as his family faced a childhood cancer battle.
Individual tickets start at $100. Table hostess tickets as well as sponsorship packages for individuals or companies are available. Details are available online here. CURE Childhood Cancer is a Georgia based non-profit organization dedicated to conquering childhood cancer through funding targeted research while supporting patients and their families.
