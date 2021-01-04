January 4, 2021 - Yoga Me Fit, LLC recently hired new marketing intern, Helen Tran. As a marketing intern, she will be working directly with business owner, Lynn Geddes Wolling, on all marketing ventures.
Tran has 2 years of digital marketing and customer service experience under her belt.
She is currently enrolled in her last semester at Georgia Southern University and working towards obtaining her Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing concentrating on studies in digital and SEO marketing.
