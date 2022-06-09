June 9, 2022 - ExperCARE Health, an award winning, locally owned and operated health care center, recently named Jackie Schott as Chief of Staff. Jackie will serve as a member of the senior administration and work closely with the CEO and company leadership to ensure strategic growth goals and objectives are met. Her start date is June 13, 2022
“We are thrilled to welcome Jackie to our ExperCARE Executive Team,” said Catherine Grant, founder and CEO. “Jackie’s extensive experience building relationships through leadership and her success managing complex projects from vision to execution are an ideal fit for her new role and the ExperCARE culture of excellence.”
Jackie was most recently the Executive Director of the Savannah Downtown Business Association and has over 15 years experience in Marketing and Communications. She is a Past President of the Junior League of Savannah (2020-2021) and a current board member on several organizations to include the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire and Visit Savannah.
For more information, visit www.expercarehealth.com.
