January 10, 2022 - CareSource, a Medicaid provider in Georgia with more than 500,000 members, announced the opening of the CareSource Health Hub as part of its effort to support health equity and provide Savannah families and individuals with access to health care resources, technology and staff members to answer questions about Medicaid benefits.
The CareSource Health Hub provides a brick-and-mortar location offering information about CareSource Life Services and Rewards and Benefits, as well as resources about behavioral health and maternal and infant health. Staff members will be available to provide information and answer member questions. Members will also have access to a private room to discuss protected health information and contact member services and conduct case management as needed.
“We believe it’s important to bring health care services and resources directly to the communities we serve,” said Jason Bearden, CareSource Georgia president. “Having a space where members can get additional information about Medicaid benefits, talk one-on-one with Medicaid experts and have access to health resources gives Savannah families the valuable information and support they need to live healthier lives.”
The CareSource Health Hub is a welcoming space with the goal of offering resources and information that contribute to the whole health of members and help families make the best decisions regarding their health. In addition to health resources, the CareSource Health Hub also provides desks, computers and printers designated for members to use for research, to apply for jobs, work on resumes or use as needed.
Located at 7402 Hodgson Memorial Drive, STE 115, the hub will be open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
