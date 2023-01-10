CareSource HealthHub.jpg

January 10, 2022 - CareSource, a Medicaid provider in Georgia with more than 500,000 members, announced the opening of the CareSource Health Hub as part of its effort to support health equity and provide Savannah families and individuals with access to health care resources, technology and staff members to answer questions about Medicaid benefits. 

The CareSource Health Hub provides a brick-and-mortar location offering information about CareSource Life Services and Rewards and Benefits, as well as resources about behavioral health and maternal and infant health. Staff members will be available to provide information and answer member questions. Members will also have access to a private room to discuss protected health information and contact member services and conduct case management as needed. 

