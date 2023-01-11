January 11, 2022 - Savannah Speech & Hearing Center has announced upcoming dates of Communication Help for Adults after Stroke (CHATS), a service-learning experience and partnership between SSHC and the speech-language pathology graduate program at Georgia Southern's Armstrong Campus.
CHATS will occur during the Center’s weekly “Speak Easy” stroke and TBI survivor support group each Friday from 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Jan. 27 through April 28 at 5414 Skidaway Rd.
Started in 2009, CHATS provides speech-language pathology students with a unique learning experience while supporting the speech, language, and cognitive function of community members living with the consequences of stroke.
The support group and CHATS is open to survivors, their families, and caregivers. All sessions are free.
To find out more about the “Speak Easy” support group or CHATS, contact Jenna Harcher, Outreach Coordinator at 912.355.4601, ext 132 or jharcher@speechandhearingsav.org.
