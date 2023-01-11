January 11, 2022 - Savannah Speech & Hearing Center has announced upcoming dates of Communication Help for Adults after Stroke (CHATS), a service-learning experience and partnership between SSHC and the speech-language pathology graduate program at Georgia Southern's Armstrong Campus. 

CHATS will occur during the Center’s weekly “Speak Easy” stroke and TBI survivor support group each Friday from 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Jan. 27 through April 28 at 5414 Skidaway Rd.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.