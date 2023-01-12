January 12, 2022 - American Legion Post 184 has announced the launch of their Homeless Veterans Initiative, a community outreach program dedicated to providing daily essentials for homeless veterans. 

“In October of 2022, the American Legion Post 184 board members started collecting data on the attendance of bi-weekly bingo sessions. We realized that we could tie our bingo funds to support our community outreach. We are donating $1 for every bingo player per session and to date we have $4,500 dedicated to homeless veterans,” said American Legion Post 184 Post Commander Joe Higgins.

