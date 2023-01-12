January 12, 2022 - American Legion Post 184 has announced the launch of their Homeless Veterans Initiative, a community outreach program dedicated to providing daily essentials for homeless veterans.
“In October of 2022, the American Legion Post 184 board members started collecting data on the attendance of bi-weekly bingo sessions. We realized that we could tie our bingo funds to support our community outreach. We are donating $1 for every bingo player per session and to date we have $4,500 dedicated to homeless veterans,” said American Legion Post 184 Post Commander Joe Higgins.
Focusing on daily essentials from food, hygiene essentials and clothing, American Legion Post 184 will kick off this initiative with 100 blankets valued at $1000 Tuesday night. The contributions will be monetary with community partners throughout Chatham County to make sure that everything goes directly to the most vulnerable veterans in the community.
“Team Savannah, Provisions for Patriots, The DIVE Savannah and the VA Outreach Clinic are highly respected and proven local non-profits that will carry out their missions with our financial assistance. It was important to the Post and its Officers to increase our community outreach this year. We have been blessed as an organization the past several years with great leadership to put us in the best position to increase our footprint in the community,” added Higgins.
