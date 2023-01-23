January 23, 2022 - FIT Sandfly celebrated their official grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week on Skidaway Road. The newest state of the art fitness center is no ordinary gym. This 8,000 square foot facility offers a boutique feel with the best equipment in the industry. FIT Sandfly has heart rate training monitors, personal fitness experts, group fitness opportunities, Peloton, boot camps and more. Dozens of family, friends, neighbors and community members gathered for a toast and tours of the space.

 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.