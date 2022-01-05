January 5, 2022 - The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society will offer a 10-week program intended to help member families and other families raising children with developmental or physical challenges prepare for transition while setting, and reaching goals for a healthy lifestyle.
The Living Well Together program is a 10-week program – five-weekend sessions spread out from January through March, plus an orientation – that is being offered by Georgia Southern University’s Center for Rehabilitation and Independent Living. This peer-led health promotion program aims to help families caring for a child with a disability prepare for life’s transitions. As part of that, the whole family is encouraged to adopt a healthy lifestyle, and this program teaches how to set realistic goals and achieve them in that regard.
“Preparing for the future is a particular challenge for our families, and we are excited that Georgia Southern is making this opportunity available not only to families affected by Down syndrome but those facing other challenges as well,” said Joe Marchese of LDSS. “These sessions are peer-led and should provide a variety of solid and useful information. Parents will be paired with a trained peer mentor, and the workshops will have separate activities for parents and children based on the curriculum.”
The sessions will be held on GSU’s Armstrong Campus in Savannah, with orientation on Jan. 8, and sessions on Jan. 22, Feb. 5, Feb. 19, March 5 and March 12. The program is free to families enrolled in any of the various family support services available in the region, including B&B Care Services based in Springfield, Pineland Behavioral Health/Developmental Disabilities in eight southeastern Georgia counties, and Easter Seals.
To learn more, visit chp.georgiasouthern.edu/cril/living-well-together-program.
