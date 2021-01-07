January 7, 2021 - AdMoEr, a new Savannah-based technology company with European roots, is preparing to roll out a new mobile app designed to help protect the most vulnerable among us from contagions like COVID-19 and to get daily life back to pre-pandemic normalcy more quickly — all without compromising personal privacy.
Beta testing on the AdMoEr (Advanced Monitoring Emergency System) mobile app is scheduled to begin in this month.
Its developers believe the app will help get daily life back to pre-pandemic normal more quickly, in addition to protecting vulnerable individuals with pre-existing conditions, by compiling information on the health status of participating individuals and sharing it without identification. Think of it as crowd-sourcing information on the contagious disease status of participants. The app’s map feature will show icons for users identified as healthy (shown by a green icon) through a range of escalating statuses that reaches red for those who have tested positive for an infectious disease. As the administration of a COVID-19 vaccine begins nationwide, the app will also use a shield icon to denote vaccinated individuals.
Using the app, persons who are at high medical risk can evaluate the area around them and base decisions on that information. Additionally, using the shield icon, operators of events or venues can track the vaccine status of participating individuals. To register as a vaccinated individual, participants must provide medical verification, protecting the system from misinformation.
A practical application of that feature, according to Keith Fletcher of AdMoEr, might work this way: a concert promoter wants to limit attendance in a packed indoor venue to people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The shield icon on the promoter’s mobile phone shows if the potential concert-goer has, indeed, been medically certified as vaccinated.
“This is a public health tool as well as a practical, pro-active way for people who are at medical risk, or who are just interested in their health, to track the relative safety of various locations and events,” Fletcher said. “We’ve developed this voluntary system with mobile and web applications designed for the general public, based on their need to protect their own health and the health of others. There are multiple serious pathogens out there, and more are certain to become active. The system uses a specialized algorithm to assess the risks of both being contagious with and becoming infected by a pathogen, even ones not yet identified.”
The new app is already drawing praise from the area’s U.S. congressman, Rep. Buddy Carter, a pharmacist. "“To return to our normal lives, we need groundbreaking technology and innovation. AdMoER will help keep our communities healthy, and I’m glad to see this launching in Savannah soon,” he said.
How does an app provide sensitive health information for participating individuals and those around them without compromising confidentiality? Fletcher explains that the app relies on the serial number of the phone it is installed on, to which it assigns a code to access and update the app. Names are not used in the process to protect the identities and other information of users.
“A six-digit alphanumeric code will identify each individual user,” Fletcher said. “The process begins with the serial number of a user’s phone – a unique and untraceable number most people don’t even know exists. The person’s name is never directly linked to their participating in the app, so their medical and personal privacy is protected.”
The app appears just in time to be useful in tracking COVID-19 exposures and vaccinations, but it has longer-term implications. In a global, fast-moving society, COVID-19 may well not be the only pandemic we experience in our lifetimes. Influenza, with degrees of severity varying widely year-to-year, appears annually, for example, and other viral outbreaks like SARS periodically rock the international scene.
The developers are also investigating other public health applications of the app. Healthy Savannah has partnered with the company in an attempt to gather data documenting how many medically fragile users patronize farmers’ markets or other health purchasing options and to identify environmental issues.
AdMoEr chose Savannah as a location because of the small but actively growing technology presence represented by the Savannah Logistics Technology Corridor. Company founder Dragos Stanescu developed the app in his native Romania, but chose to locate the company in the U.S., where he has experience in the banking industry. For more information, visit admoer.com.
