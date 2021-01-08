January 8, 2021 - Coastal Compounding Pharmacy has opened their newly built location in midtown Savannah. Their new location is at 104 Stephenson Avenue just before Abercorn. For the previous 20 years they were located on Forest Park Drive. The new location features state of the art labs and a beautifully appointed, modern pharmacy. There are ten employees including three Pharmacists and four technicians.
“We are so excited about our new space and can’t wait for patients to see it. This new store not only gives us more state-of-the-art lab and compounding space, but it also gives us a significant amount of retail space where we have all-natural health and beauty product lines including baby products, personal hygiene items for men and women, and plant-based home cleaners, room sprays and candles. We also carry high quality vitamins and supplements from vendors who go above and beyond supplement guidelines, “ said owner Amanda Moon, Pharm. D.
Coastal Compounding is a specialty pharmacy. Compounding is the ability to make a custom medication to meet the specific need of every individual patient. Compounding pharmacists play a vital role in patients' lives by providing customized medications ordered for patients when other options will not work. Physicians often prescribe compounded medications for patients who may need an alternative dosage form, alternative of strength, fillers, or flavor.
In addition to individualized customer service, the pharmacy offers customers a variety of over the counter products and staff available to instruct and provide demonstrations about proper use of medications. For more information, visit coastalcompounding.com.
