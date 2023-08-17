August 17, 2023 - Savannah Speech and Hearing Center has announced that Jennifer Jones PT, DPT, PCS has joined the center to offer pediatric physical therapy services.
Dr. Jones obtained her Doctorate of Physical Therapy from Shenandoah University and has spent the past 7 years as a pediatric physical therapist working at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), where she was a primary therapist in Neuromuscular Clinic and a Clinical Evaluator for the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy trials.
