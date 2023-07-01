July 1, 2023 - The Coastal Health District is alerting residents of Chatham, Effingham, and Bryan Counties to take precautions against mosquito bites after a chicken in the area tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). Chatham County Mosquito Control routinely tests mosquitos and chickens throughout the county, checking for the presence of viruses like EEE and West Nile that can be transmitted to humans through mosquito bites.

Mosquito control was notified of a positive test result in a chicken on June 30, 2023. The chicken was located in the Bloomingdale area of Chatham County, near the border with Effingham and Bryan Counties. Mosquito control has been spraying in the area to reduce the mosquito population and will continue to do so.

