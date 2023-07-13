July 13, 2023 - Local doctors training in the Psychiatry Residency program, sponsored by Gateway Community Service Board, have received numerous national recognitions over the past few years.
Dr. Caitlyn Fitzgerald has been named an American Psychiatric Association Foundation Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellow for 2022-2024. She also received the Psych Congress Elevate Scholarship in 2023, the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry - John Renner Award, and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Educational Outreach Program Award in 2021.
Dr. Mary Ashley Mercer was awarded the "Big Dill" award by the nursing staff in the Outpatient Family Medicine Clinic in 2020. She received the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry - John Renner Award and serves as the Georgia Psychiatric Physicians Association Resident Representative/Trustee for 2022-2023. Mercer was also named the Outstanding Psychiatry Resident of the Year by Mercer University School of Medicine's Class of 2022.
Dr. Natalie Rivera has been awarded the 2023 Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Minority Fellowship.
Dr. Sitwat Malik received the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry - John Renner Award in 2021.
Dr. Emily Aquadro was named one of the Outstanding Psychiatry Residents of the Year by the Mercer Class of 2021 and was also awarded the 2023 Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Society PULSES Scholarship.
Dr. Domonic Hill was also recognized as an Outstanding Psychiatry Resident of the Year by the Mercer Class of 2021.
Dr. Daniel Perry was named the Mercer University School of Medicines Class of 2023 Outstanding Psychiatry Resident of the Year.
These awards demonstrate the exceptional talent and dedication of Gateway’s psychiatry residents.
