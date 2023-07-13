July 13, 2023 - Local doctors training in the Psychiatry Residency program, sponsored by Gateway Community Service Board, have received numerous national recognitions over the past few years.

Dr. Caitlyn Fitzgerald has been named an American Psychiatric Association Foundation Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellow for 2022-2024. She also received the Psych Congress Elevate Scholarship in 2023, the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry - John Renner Award, and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Educational Outreach Program Award in 2021.

