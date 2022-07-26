July 26, 2022 - Chatham County Mosquito Control has confirmed that several mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). Mosquito control personnel routinely collect and sample mosquitoes in all areas of Chatham County. The infected mosquitos were collected from Savannah’s south side and the islands area. These are the first positive WNV tests in the Chatham County mosquito population this year. Mosquito Control will treat the areas with insecticide.

WNV is transmitted to humans by the bite of infected mosquitoes. Fortunately, most people infected with WNV do not feel sick. About 20% of people who are infected will have mild symptoms like a fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. However, a West Nile Virus infection can be serious, and 1 out of 150 infected people develop a severe, sometimes fatal, illness.

