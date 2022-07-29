July 29, 2022 - Today, the Coastal Health District received its first shipment of Jynneos, a vaccine for prevention of monkeypox disease. Vaccinations will begin on Monday, Aug. 1, to qualifying individuals –appointments are required. Initially, appointments will only be available at the Chatham County Health Department’s main clinic at 1395 Eisenhower Drive, though additional locations will be added as vaccine supply increases.
Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus, which is in the same family of viruses as the smallpox virus. Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted illness, and while many of those affected in the current global outbreaks are gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox can get the illness.
Appointments can be self-scheduled online through a link at coastalhealthdistrict.org/monkeypox. You must have an appointment – there is no walk-up availability. Appointments are expected to fill quickly, and additional appointments will be added as more vaccine arrives.
To be eligible for monkeypox vaccination at this time, individuals must be at least 18 years of age and meet the following criteria:
- Individual is a gay male, a bisexual male, or a male that has sex with other males.
- Individual has had a sexual partner in the past 14 days who has received a monkeypox diagnosis OR had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days in an area with known monkeypox.
- Individual currently does NOT have signs or symptoms consistent with a monkeypox infection (fever, headache, muscle ache, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, or a rash/blisters on the face, inside of the mouth, or on other parts of the body).
Jynneos is given in a two-dose series, administered four weeks apart. The vaccine can be given within 4 days from the date of exposure in order to prevent onset of the disease. If given between 4-14 days after the date of exposure, vaccination may reduce the symptoms of disease, but may not prevent the disease.
If you are concerned that you may be infected with monkeypox:
- Please speak with a primary healthcare provider if you have a rash that looks like monkeypox, even if you don’t think you have had contact with someone who has monkeypox.
- While you wait to find out if you are infected, it’s important to isolate at home. If you have an active rash, you should stay in a separate room or area from other family members and pets when possible.
