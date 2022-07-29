July 29, 2022 - Today, the Coastal Health District received its first shipment of Jynneos, a vaccine for prevention of monkeypox disease. Vaccinations will begin on Monday, Aug. 1, to qualifying individuals –appointments are required. Initially, appointments will only be available at the Chatham County Health Department’s main clinic at 1395 Eisenhower Drive, though additional locations will be added as vaccine supply increases.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus, which is in the same family of viruses as the smallpox virus. Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted illness, and while many of those affected in the current global outbreaks are gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox can get the illness.

