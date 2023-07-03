July 3, 2023 - The Chatham County Health Department invites the community to a Family Resource Fair on Saturday, July 8, 2023. The event will take place in the health department parking lot at 1395 Eisenhower Drive from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. with activities for adults and kids, including:
- Bouncy houses
- Raffle prizes
- Games
- Face painting
- Music & activities
- Food trucks
- Vaccination booth, and
- Community vendors.
“We’ve planned a really fun-filled day for grownups and kids,” said Katee MacCauley, Public Health Educator at the Chatham County Health Department. “But what we’re most excited about is connecting people with family resources that are available right here in our community.”
Several vendors will be at the event, including the Live Oak Libraries, Over the Moon Diaper Bank, the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, First City Pride Center, Parent University, and many more.
“Chatham County is fortunate to have so many great community organizations, but not everyone is aware of what’s available to them,” said MacCauley. “We want to connect those dots so our neighbors and clients can take advantage of these resources. And we want to have some fun, too. “
This event is open and free to the public; the only services with a fee are food truck purchases and immunizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.