July 5 - On July 3, St. Joseph's/Candler released an update on their recovery efforts after a cybersecurity incident that took place on June 17, 2021.
July 5 - St. Joseph's/Candler continues work on restoring system after cybersecurity incident
"St. Joseph’s/Candler continues to make progress on our restoration efforts, while we continue to care for our patients. We have restored internal access to all phone systems, scheduling, and electronic prescribing; primary care and specialty practices are all online as well. Most clinical systems and financial systems are currently available internally. Lab, radiology, oncology and emergency departments systems are also operational.
Our restoration work on remaining systems continues, and we will provide additional updates to the community as appropriate."
Visit sjchs.org for more information.
