July 6, 2021 - Remote Area Medical- RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality, dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals—will be coming to Savannah, GA, on Aug. 28 & 29, 2021 to provide free dental care.
To fulfill its goal of treating as many people as possible, RAM is still in need of licensed dental professionals to volunteer their time throughout the weekend.
All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. This will be RAM’s first free clinic in Savannah.
Services available at the clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, and dental x-rays.
“Remote Area Medical is glad to be able to help bring free services to those in need in the Savannah community,” said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman. “This has been a challenging time, and access to healthcare is more important than ever before. Thank you to all the volunteers who are coming to help those in need.”
The 2-day dental clinic, in collaboration with the Chatham County Safety Net Planning Council and members of the local community, will be held at the Garden City Recreation Center 160 Priscilla D Thomas Way, Garden City, GA.
“The Planning Council is proud to host this RAM clinic in Savannah. There is such a great need in this area for dental care, and we are glad to be part of bringing these services to the community,” said Reginald Lee, Planning Council
Executive Director.
RAM is seeking volunteer dentists, oral surgeons, dental hygienists, and dental assistants, as well as general support for set up, breakdown, and clinic days.
Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28. The patient parking lot will open no later than 12:01 am, Saturday, Aug. 28 and remain open. As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps. Patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines, and clothing, when arriving early. Bathrooms will be provided.
RAM encourages everyone who would like services to arrive as early as possible. In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations, or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients served. *Clinic closing time may vary. Please check RAM’s clinic FAQ page
for more information.
In response to COVID-19, RAM has incorporated and developed new disinfecting and safety processes. All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Guests and family members of patients, including pets, will not be allowed to enter the building. New air flow, disinfecting processes, and capacity limitations have also been put in place to ensure the safety of patients, staff and volunteers.
Since RAM’s founding in 1985, more than 863,000 individuals have received free services. To volunteer at the free clinic in Savannah, email RAM’s Volunteer Manager Mary Brown at marybrown@ramusa.org
or visit www.ramusa.org
to register today.
