June 14, 2023 - Precision Wellness, a lifestyle medicine center located in Savannah’s Habersham Village, will host a community wellness event in honor of Men’s Health Week on Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17.
“Wellness Warrior: Dominate Your Health” is being presented in collaboration with the Men’s Health Network’s initiative, “Wear Blue for Men’s Health,” and aims to promote men’s health and encourage them to prioritize their well-being.
“Precision Wellness is thrilled to provide these opportunities for men to focus on their health,” said Kellie Huff, president and co-founder. “We encourage everyone to come out to enjoy offerings from health screenings to discounts on various services, educational sessions, food, beverages and exciting prizes; all tailored specifically to men’s health needs.”
Events and activities will include:
- Free Health Screenings
- Participants will have the opportunity to receive a complimentary health screening, covering important metrics such as blood pressure, oxygenation level, body mass, muscle mass, hydration level, weight, and testosterone level.
- DNA Genetic Testing
- Precision Wellness is offering a 20% discount on DNA genetic testing. Gain insights into your nutrition, fitness, personality traits, skin and hair health, cannabis compatibility, and origin analysis.
- Men’s Health Panel
- Participants can take advantage of a 20% discount on the Men’s Health Panel, which includes a comprehensive blood test covering metabolic panel, complete blood count, urine analysis, cholesterol and lipid panel, diabetes risk (HbA1c), and testosterone levels.
- Weight Loss and Hair Regrowth Protocols
- Precision Wellness is extending a 20% discount on its weight loss protocol and hair regrowth protocol with trial sessions and consultations on the latest advances in natural, non-invasive and medical options (Semaglutide) for weight loss and stem cell technology for hair regrowth.
- Participants will have the chance to win door prizes, including men’s gift collections, services and products. Additionally, the grand prize, valued at $1000, offers the 6-week Level Up Protocol, also known as the Super Human Protocol, featuring EWOT (Exercise With Oxygen Therapy), PEMF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy), Red Light Therapy and IM Vitamin Injections.
- Education and Consultations
- Attendees will have access to valuable educational sessions covering men’s health facts, prevention strategies, optimizing health, testosterone replacement therapy, nutrition, and more. Medical and professional staff will also be available to provide personalized guidance and answer specific questions.
“We’re additionally excited to offer as a special treat for Father’s Day, a ‘Buy One Get One’ offer for couples on manicures, pedicures, and facials, a perfect opportunity for a shared pampering experience,” said Huff “Plus, we’re offering a special price of $30 per session on full body cryotherapy on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.”
Attendees will also be able to experience several free trials of health optimization technologies at no cost and can enjoy complimentary food and beverages as well as luxury foot soaks.
For more information about the event and services offered, visit Precision Wellness online at precisionbytackl.com or call 912-777-6002.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.