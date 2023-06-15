June 15, 2023 - The YMCA of Coastal Georgia has announced a fresh new approach to its traditional swim and water safety classes, with a new emphasis on open-water swimming at beaches and in lakes.

Coastal Georgia is blessed with multiple locations for swimming beyond private and municipal swimming pools. Swimming safely in a natural environment, such as along a beach, brings with it additional challenges beyond the scope of a swimming pool. In an initiative pioneered in water safety classes at the McIntosh YMCA, classes will now take into account the information and techniques required for open-water swimmers.

