June 17, 2021 - This morning, June 17, St. Joseph’s/Candler became aware of suspicious network activity. As a security measure, SJ/C took immediate steps to isolate systems and to limit the potential impact.
According to spokesman Scott Larson, "We also promptly initiated an investigation into the scope of the incident, which is ongoing and in its early stages, although SJ/C has confirmed that the incident involved ransomware. Law enforcement has been notified. If we determine that personal or health information is involved in this incident, we will notify those individuals in accordance with applicable law."
"Nothing is more important to us than continuing to provide the care our patients expect. Patient care operations continue at our facilities using established back-up processes and other downtime procedures. Our physicians, nurses and staff are trained to provide care in these types of situations and are committed to doing everything they can to mitigate disruption and provide uninterrupted care to our patients," Larson added.
"We thank our patients for their patience during this time and apologize for any delays they may experience as we continue to work diligently to address this situation. We will continue to provide updates as appropriate," he said.
